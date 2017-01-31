Commissioners still not sure on Brown statue enhancements

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders debating how to make the make over for the James brown statue.

Some commissioners have been pushing to enhance to enhance the statue with new lighting, exhibits and interactive features.

Recreation officials say there’s 100 thousand dollars in sales tax money available to do the work but some commissioners are sure that’s the best use of money.

“We need to watch the taxpayers money and be sensible on what we spend and how we spend it just to splash money on a project doesn’t mean it’s going to be a success.

Recreation officials are asking commissioners do decide how much they want to spend on the enhancements and whether the statue should be moved from it’s present location to the commission.

No decision was made on that today.