Enhanced security measures in Aiken County schools

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Enhanced security protocols will be enacted across the school district in Aiken County in the wake of last week’s shooting incident that followed a basketball game at South Aiken High School.

The school board issued a statement Tuesday outlining new security measures which include placing uniformed law enforcement at all middle and high school sporting events.

They state that officers and school staff will regularly monitor hallways, common ares, parking lots and outdoor areas before, during and after events.

School staff will also be conducting searches of all bags and jackets before entry to events. Metal detectors will also be in use.

