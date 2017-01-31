Faith remains in death penalty case of Steven Murray, accused of killing Florida Priest Father Renee Robert

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It’s a plea to spare the life of an accused killer.

Tuesday was a day of faith and hope outside the Augusta-Richmond County Courthouse as bishops from Georgia and Florida gathered to make a plea for Father Renee Robert who was allegedly killed by Steven Murray in Burke County last April.

Father Robert was counseling Murray at the time of his death.

“If convicted, Mr. Murray deserves punishment for the brutal murder of Father Rene,” said Bishop Felipe Estevez of the Diocese of St. Augustine.

But the bishops say that Father Robert’s idea of punishment isn’t the same as the state’s.

In 1995, Father Robert signed a “Declaration of Life,” stating that if he should be murdered, he doesn’t want the person responsible to be put to death.

They are prophetic words that are now at the center of a battle between church and state.

“Probably never did he believe that it would ever come to see the light of day. But it did and so we believe it’s necessary to keep that voice, that request, that declaration of life, of Father Robert loud and clear,” said Bishop Gregory Hartmayer, OFM Conv. Of the Diocese of Savannah.

The Catholic church expressed that the death penalty perpetuates the circle of violence and only continues the disrespect of human life.

“The old way taught a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye but the new law is to love your enemy and pray for the people who persecute you. That is the gospel that we embrace. The gospel life,” said Hartmayer.

After the conference, acting District Attorney Hank Syms listened to the three bishops spearheading the church’s mission.

“We were given a fair and honest hearing but Mr. Syms was also quite clear in letting us know that the process is a lot more complicated than the average person would envision and that there are stages that they have to go through, a number of people have to weigh in,” said Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Atlanta.

Now, only time will tell if their prayers and request to the state will pay off for Father Robert and for Steven Murray.

If the district attorney does try the case in which it currently stands…

“We work harder, ” responded Gregory.

In a release, acting District Attorney Hank Syms says he had a very cordial conversation with the bishops but he did not commit to any decision made regarding Steven Murray’s case.

It’s not just the bishops who are fighting to see that Father Robert’s wishes are carried out.

Father Robert’s family is aware of the,”Declaration of Life,” and say they support the fight to see Father Robert’s wishes carried out.

