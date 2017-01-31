Funding halts work on proposed North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters

Related Coverage North Augusta hopes to turn historical property into Public Safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta leaders bought property for a new Public Safety building, but the city is coming up short on funds for the actual construction.

Now that Project Jackson is moving forward, city leaders says that say they can’t keep dragging their feet on the necessary improvements.

“Our current facility is very old, its seen better days.” City Administrator Todd Glover said.

The working conditions of North Augusta’s Public Safety officers, investigators and firefighters is no secret to city leaders.

Glover says the last round of Capital Project Sales Tax raised enough money to purchase 4 acres of land on Georgia Avenue and start moving dirt on some of the project.

Since the city doesn’t have enough to build the whole thing at once, Glover says the plan is to build 2 separate buildings.

One for a dispatch center and one for the fire station.

“We desperately need to get that ladder truck into this part of town because of the size building that we have in this part of town,” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “Plus we have the hotel and things coming with Project Jackson.”

Right now the fire truck, with the highest ladder, is usually house at Station 3, which is about a mile and a half from Downtown.

With the construction of Project Jackson and taller buildings, leaders have to move the fire truck closer to the city center.

Now that the stadium is set to be finished by April of next year, Councilman Fletcher Dickert says the city needs to hit the ground running soon.

“So from a timing perspective if we can get the construction of the fire station started fourth quarter of 2017 or first quarter of 2018, we will be able to have the fire truck downtown in time for when those taller structures are actually occupied by the public.” He said.

The next round of Capital Project Sales Tax will go before voters in 2018.

Renderings of the fire station could be completed before the end of the summer.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to update you on this story.