Local university issues a statement to students about executive order

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– President Trump’s executive order on international travel is causing a lot of controversy, and it’s impacting some local college students.

The executive order is specifically affecting seven countries, but NewsChannel 6 learned today that University of South Carolina Aiken sent a statement to its students addressing the immigration ban.

“After I saw that email this morning, I felt like there are people that will stand for us,” student Faisal Barnaji stated.

The USC Aiken statement that was sent to students says the university has no students, faculty or staff from those seven countries on campus, but the director of global studies is standing by to assist anyone who may be impacted by the action.

It said, “We value the perspectives our international students, faculty and staff bring to campus and are committed to their safety, security, and success.” end quote.

Two international students said although they are not from one of the seven countries mentioned, they are impacted by the refugee ban. Both students are from Muslim countries: Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

“I feel threatened. I don’t feel comfortable being here like before. Even though it’s not affecting my own religion or culture, if it’s affecting someone else’s, one day it’s gonna be me,” said Sahar Msalmi, a student at USC of Aiken.

Both students said they haven’t seen their families in years. They have plans to reconnect this year, but they fear their plans may not play out…

“My mom was planning to visit me on spring break because I wouldn’t be able to go home for two years, so i don’t know how this is gonna go,” said Msalmi.

“Before I do anything, I will check with my adviser, the international adviser, to ask him about any steps. Also, I need to renew my visa, so I am concerned about that, said Barnaji.

Msalmi feels if the U.S. continues down this road, america will no longer be considered the “melting pot.”

“America has always been home for different people, cultures, races, religions. I think this is the power of the country. This is it’s biggest asset- the people in it,” Msalmi concluded.

These students feel more universities should issue statements like the one USCA gave. Both feel if more universities did this, it could impact the executive order in one way or another.