2016 Carolina Panthers Football Friday Night ‘All-CSRA Team’ revealed

CSRA (WJBF) – It is once again that time of year when the best football players in the CSRA are honored.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sports is proud to be partnering with the Carolina Panthers to broadcast the Carolina Panthers-Football Friday Night All-CSRA Award Show.

Many awards were presented, culminating with the ALL-CSRA Player of the Year, as well as the All-CSRA Team being named.

The 2016 All-CSRA Team is listed below:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS:

  • Cody Boynton – Quarterback – South Aiken High School
  • Mike Thomas – Running Back – Thomson High School
  • Richard Garvin – Running Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School
  • Dejuan Bell – Wide Receiver – North Augusta High School
  • David Durden – Wide Receiver – Emanuel County Institute
  • Rashad Bryant – Wide Receiver – Strom Thurmond High School
  • Marcus McKethan – Offensive Line – Barnwell High School
  • Tavarius Jones – Offensive Line – Thomson High School
  • Molay Magwood – Offensive Line – North Augusta High School
  • Stephen Thompson – Offensive Line – Screven County High School
  • Cole Norsworthy – Offensive Line – Evans High School
  • Dakota Gergen – Kicker – Thomson High School
  • Tancey Richardson – Kick Returner – South Aiken High School

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS:

  • Tyrone Truesdell – Lineman – Lucy C. Laney High School
  • Tre Lawson – Lineman – North Augusta High School
  • Melton Brown – Lineman – Jefferson County High School
  • Deon Priester – Lineman – Allendale-Fairfax High School
  • Colby Campbell – Linebacker – South Aiken High School
  • Jasper Lott – Linebacker – Williston-Elko High School
  • Mataeo Durant – Linebacker – McCormick High School
  • Christian Tutt – Defensive Back – Thomson High School
  • Cail Jackson – Defensive Back – Burke County High School
  • D’Najee Whosendove – Defensive Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School
  • Rocky Isreal – Defensive Back – Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
  • Brendan Gribek – Punter – Lakeside High School
  • Tyrece Nick – Athlete – Strom Thurmond High School

At the ended of the show we announced individual honors:

Coach of the Year: Chris Hamilton – South Aiken High School

Offensive Player of the Year: Tyrece Nick – Strom Thurmond High School

Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Tutt – Thomson High School

Overall Player of the Year: Mike Thomas – Thomson High School

WJBF NewsChannel 6 would like to congratulate all of these young men and their coaches and teammates for their dedication and hard work!!

