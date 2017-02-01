2016 Carolina Panthers Football Friday Night ‘All-CSRA Team’ revealed

CSRA (WJBF) – It is once again that time of year when the best football players in the CSRA are honored.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sports is proud to be partnering with the Carolina Panthers to broadcast the Carolina Panthers-Football Friday Night All-CSRA Award Show.

Many awards were presented, culminating with the ALL-CSRA Player of the Year, as well as the All-CSRA Team being named.

The 2016 All-CSRA Team is listed below:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS:

Cody Boynton – Quarterback – South Aiken High School

Mike Thomas – Running Back – Thomson High School

Richard Garvin – Running Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School

Dejuan Bell – Wide Receiver – North Augusta High School

David Durden – Wide Receiver – Emanuel County Institute

Rashad Bryant – Wide Receiver – Strom Thurmond High School

Marcus McKethan – Offensive Line – Barnwell High School

Tavarius Jones – Offensive Line – Thomson High School

Molay Magwood – Offensive Line – North Augusta High School

Stephen Thompson – Offensive Line – Screven County High School

Cole Norsworthy – Offensive Line – Evans High School

Dakota Gergen – Kicker – Thomson High School

Tancey Richardson – Kick Returner – South Aiken High School

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS:

Tyrone Truesdell – Lineman – Lucy C. Laney High School

Tre Lawson – Lineman – North Augusta High School

Melton Brown – Lineman – Jefferson County High School

Deon Priester – Lineman – Allendale-Fairfax High School

Colby Campbell – Linebacker – South Aiken High School

Jasper Lott – Linebacker – Williston-Elko High School

Mataeo Durant – Linebacker – McCormick High School

Christian Tutt – Defensive Back – Thomson High School

Cail Jackson – Defensive Back – Burke County High School

D’Najee Whosendove – Defensive Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School

Rocky Isreal – Defensive Back – Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

Brendan Gribek – Punter – Lakeside High School

Tyrece Nick – Athlete – Strom Thurmond High School

At the ended of the show we announced individual honors:

Coach of the Year: Chris Hamilton – South Aiken High School



Offensive Player of the Year: Tyrece Nick – Strom Thurmond High School



Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Tutt – Thomson High School

Overall Player of the Year: Mike Thomas – Thomson High School



WJBF NewsChannel 6 would like to congratulate all of these young men and their coaches and teammates for their dedication and hard work!!