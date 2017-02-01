2016 Carolina Panthers Football Friday Night ‘All-CSRA Team’ revealed

CSRA (WJBF) – It is once again that time of year when the best football players in the CSRA are honored.
WJBF NewsChannel 6 Sports is proud to be partnering with the Carolina Panthers to broadcast the Carolina Panthers-Football Friday Night All-CSRA Award Show.
Many awards were presented, culminating with the ALL-CSRA Player of the Year, as well as the All-CSRA Team being named.
The 2016 All-CSRA Team is listed below:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS:
- Cody Boynton – Quarterback – South Aiken High School
- Mike Thomas – Running Back – Thomson High School
- Richard Garvin – Running Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School
- Dejuan Bell – Wide Receiver – North Augusta High School
- David Durden – Wide Receiver – Emanuel County Institute
- Rashad Bryant – Wide Receiver – Strom Thurmond High School
- Marcus McKethan – Offensive Line – Barnwell High School
- Tavarius Jones – Offensive Line – Thomson High School
- Molay Magwood – Offensive Line – North Augusta High School
- Stephen Thompson – Offensive Line – Screven County High School
- Cole Norsworthy – Offensive Line – Evans High School
- Dakota Gergen – Kicker – Thomson High School
- Tancey Richardson – Kick Returner – South Aiken High School
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS:
- Tyrone Truesdell – Lineman – Lucy C. Laney High School
- Tre Lawson – Lineman – North Augusta High School
- Melton Brown – Lineman – Jefferson County High School
- Deon Priester – Lineman – Allendale-Fairfax High School
- Colby Campbell – Linebacker – South Aiken High School
- Jasper Lott – Linebacker – Williston-Elko High School
- Mataeo Durant – Linebacker – McCormick High School
- Christian Tutt – Defensive Back – Thomson High School
- Cail Jackson – Defensive Back – Burke County High School
- D’Najee Whosendove – Defensive Back – Allendale-Fairfax High School
- Rocky Isreal – Defensive Back – Ridge Spring-Monetta High School
- Brendan Gribek – Punter – Lakeside High School
- Tyrece Nick – Athlete – Strom Thurmond High School
At the ended of the show we announced individual honors:
Coach of the Year: Chris Hamilton – South Aiken High School
Offensive Player of the Year: Tyrece Nick – Strom Thurmond High School
Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Tutt – Thomson High School
Overall Player of the Year: Mike Thomas – Thomson High School
WJBF NewsChannel 6 would like to congratulate all of these young men and their coaches and teammates for their dedication and hard work!!