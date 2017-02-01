2017 National Signing Day around the CSRA

It was one of the biggest National Signing Days the CSRA has seen with several high school football players committing to major Division I programs.
WJBF Sports Zach Hughes recaps the 2017 National Signing Day in the area.
Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!
|HIGH SCHOOL
|PLAYER
|POS.
|COLLEGE CHOICE
|LEVEL
|Aiken
|Brayton Sanders
|RB/DB
|Hutchinson Community College
|Juco
|Aiken
|Devon Young
|RB/DE
|Georgia Military College
|NJCAA D1
|Augusta Prep
|Hamp Gibbs
|OL
|Georgia Tech
|FBS
|Aquinas
|Patrick Ivey
|OL
|The Citadel
|FCS
|Aquinas
|Dylan Jordan
|DE/TE
|West Georgia
|D2
|Allendale-Fairfax
|D’Najee Whosendove
|DB
|Highland Community College
|Juco
|Allendale-Fairfax
|Deon Priester
|DL
|Wofford
|D1
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Jamari Dunbar
|RB/CB
|Newberry College
|D2
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Kenneth McMillan
|DE
|Newberry College
|D2
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Jack McDonald
|LB
|Newberry College
|D2
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|Jashaun Wilson
|WR/FS
|Newberry College
|D2
|Bamberg-Ehrhardt
|DaJohn Bamberg
|FB/LB
|Benedict College
|D2
|Barnwell
|Marcus McKethan
|OL
|North Carolina
|D1
|Barnwell
|Earl Bostick
|OL
|Kansas
|D1
|Evans
|Daeshawn Osborne
|DT, OL
|University of the Cumberlands
|NAIA
|Evans
|Latravius Holiday
|RB, OLB
|Ramah Jr College
|Juco
|Evans
|Xayvion Johnson
|RB, OLB
|Columbus State
|D2
|Evans
|Ronnie Williams
|WR, FS
|Columbus State
|D2
|Fox Creek
|Caleb Charleton
|QB/S
|Point University
|NAIA
|Fox Creek
|Jontae Herrin
|RB/CB
|Point University
|NAIA
|Fox Creek
|Cameron Dunn
|OL
|Newberry College
|D2
|Grovetown
|Justin Gibbs
|WR
|Ball State
|D1
|Grovetown
|Verenzo Holmes
|DB
|Ball State
|D1
|Grovetown
|Trevonne Dorfner
|RB
|Wyoming
|D1
|Grovetown
|Antonio Oliver
|DB
|Kansas State
|D1
|Jefferson County
|Melton Brown
|DL
|Georgia Southern
|D1
|Jefferson County
|Parker Stokes
|DL
|The Citadel
|D1
|Jefferson County
|Sam Harris
|LB
|Reinhardt University
|NAIA
|Lucy C. Laney
|Tyrone Treusdell
|DT
|Auburn
|D1
|Lucy C. Laney
|Willie Eubanks III
|RB
|The Citadel
|D1
|Lucy C. Laney
|Jalen Smith
|RB/LB/S
|University of the Cumberlands
|NAIA
|Lucy C. Laney
|Se’Von Holmes
|OL/LB
|Reinhardt University
|NAIA
|Midland Valley
|Tank Williams
|DT
|Newberry College
|D2
|McCormick
|Jurrickias Freeman
|RB, DE
|Point University
|NAIA
|McCormick
|Jayden Patterson
|Point University
|NAIA
|McCormick
|Xavier Middleton
|WR, CB
|Point University
|NAIA
|McCormick
|Reginald Graham
|CB, WR
|Point University
|NAIA
|North Augusta
|Tre Lawson
|DE
|Florida State
|D1
|North Augusta
|Josh Jackson
|OL
|Holland Community College
|Juco
|South Aiken
|Colby Campbell
|LB
|Presbyterian College
|D1
|South Aiken
|Harold Hilton
|WR
|North Greenville University
|D2
|South Aiken
|Nate McLeod
|C, DE
|Point University
|NAIA
|Strom Thurmond
|Tyrece Nick
|QB
|Newberry College
|D2
|Strom Thurmond
|Rashad Bryant
|WR
|Newberry College
|D2
|Thomson
|Mike Thomas
|RB
|Holmes Community College
|Juco
|Thomson
|Tavarius Jones
|OL
|Georgia Military College
|NJCAA D1
|Thomson
|Tra Parker
|WR
|Highland Community College
|Juco
|Thomson
|J.T. Thomas
|WR
|Garden City Community College
|Juco