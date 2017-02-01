2017 National Signing Day around the CSRA

It was one of the biggest National Signing Days the CSRA has seen with several high school football players committing to major Division I programs.

WJBF Sports Zach Hughes recaps the 2017 National Signing Day in the area.

Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER POS. COLLEGE CHOICE LEVEL Aiken Brayton Sanders RB/DB Hutchinson Community College Juco Aiken Devon Young RB/DE Georgia Military College NJCAA D1 Augusta Prep Hamp Gibbs OL Georgia Tech FBS Aquinas Patrick Ivey OL The Citadel FCS Aquinas Dylan Jordan DE/TE West Georgia D2 Allendale-Fairfax D’Najee Whosendove DB Highland Community College Juco Allendale-Fairfax Deon Priester DL Wofford D1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jamari Dunbar RB/CB Newberry College D2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt Kenneth McMillan DE Newberry College D2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jack McDonald LB Newberry College D2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jashaun Wilson WR/FS Newberry College D2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt DaJohn Bamberg FB/LB Benedict College D2 Barnwell Marcus McKethan OL North Carolina D1 Barnwell Earl Bostick OL Kansas D1 Evans Daeshawn Osborne DT, OL University of the Cumberlands NAIA Evans Latravius Holiday RB, OLB Ramah Jr College Juco Evans Xayvion Johnson RB, OLB Columbus State D2 Evans Ronnie Williams WR, FS Columbus State D2 Fox Creek Caleb Charleton QB/S Point University NAIA Fox Creek Jontae Herrin RB/CB Point University NAIA Fox Creek Cameron Dunn OL Newberry College D2 Grovetown Justin Gibbs WR Ball State D1 Grovetown Verenzo Holmes DB Ball State D1 Grovetown Trevonne Dorfner RB Wyoming D1 Grovetown Antonio Oliver DB Kansas State D1 Jefferson County Melton Brown DL Georgia Southern D1 Jefferson County Parker Stokes DL The Citadel D1 Jefferson County Sam Harris LB Reinhardt University NAIA Lucy C. Laney Tyrone Treusdell DT Auburn D1 Lucy C. Laney Willie Eubanks III RB The Citadel D1 Lucy C. Laney Jalen Smith RB/LB/S University of the Cumberlands NAIA Lucy C. Laney Se’Von Holmes OL/LB Reinhardt University NAIA Midland Valley Tank Williams DT Newberry College D2 McCormick Jurrickias Freeman RB, DE Point University NAIA McCormick Jayden Patterson Point University NAIA McCormick Xavier Middleton WR, CB Point University NAIA McCormick Reginald Graham CB, WR Point University NAIA North Augusta Tre Lawson DE Florida State D1 North Augusta Josh Jackson OL Holland Community College Juco South Aiken Colby Campbell LB Presbyterian College D1 South Aiken Harold Hilton WR North Greenville University D2 South Aiken Nate McLeod C, DE Point University NAIA Strom Thurmond Tyrece Nick QB Newberry College D2 Strom Thurmond Rashad Bryant WR Newberry College D2 Thomson Mike Thomas RB Holmes Community College Juco Thomson Tavarius Jones OL Georgia Military College NJCAA D1 Thomson Tra Parker WR Highland Community College Juco Thomson J.T. Thomas WR Garden City Community College Juco