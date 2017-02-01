2017 National Signing Day around the CSRA

It was one of the biggest National Signing Days the CSRA has seen with several high school football players committing to major Division I programs.

WJBF Sports Zach Hughes recaps the 2017 National Signing Day in the area.

Here is a listing of today’s signings in the area. If we’ve missed anyone, please email us at npalm@wjbf.com or zhughes@wjbf.com and we will add their names to the list. Congrats to all these athletes!

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYER POS. COLLEGE CHOICE LEVEL
Aiken Brayton Sanders RB/DB Hutchinson Community College Juco
Aiken Devon Young RB/DE Georgia Military College NJCAA D1
Augusta Prep Hamp Gibbs OL Georgia Tech FBS
Aquinas Patrick Ivey OL The Citadel FCS
Aquinas Dylan Jordan DE/TE West Georgia D2
Allendale-Fairfax D’Najee Whosendove DB Highland Community College Juco
Allendale-Fairfax Deon Priester DL Wofford D1
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jamari Dunbar RB/CB Newberry College D2
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Kenneth McMillan DE Newberry College D2
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jack McDonald LB Newberry College D2
Bamberg-Ehrhardt Jashaun Wilson WR/FS Newberry College D2
Bamberg-Ehrhardt DaJohn Bamberg FB/LB Benedict College D2
Barnwell Marcus McKethan OL North Carolina D1
Barnwell Earl Bostick OL Kansas D1
Evans Daeshawn Osborne DT, OL University of the Cumberlands NAIA
Evans Latravius Holiday RB, OLB Ramah Jr College Juco
Evans Xayvion Johnson RB, OLB Columbus State D2
Evans Ronnie Williams WR, FS Columbus State D2
Fox Creek Caleb Charleton QB/S Point University NAIA
Fox Creek Jontae Herrin RB/CB Point University NAIA
Fox Creek Cameron Dunn OL Newberry College D2
Grovetown Justin Gibbs WR Ball State D1
Grovetown Verenzo Holmes DB Ball State D1
Grovetown Trevonne Dorfner RB Wyoming D1
Grovetown Antonio Oliver DB Kansas State D1
Jefferson County Melton Brown DL Georgia Southern D1
Jefferson County Parker Stokes DL The Citadel D1
Jefferson County Sam Harris LB Reinhardt University NAIA
Lucy C. Laney Tyrone Treusdell DT Auburn D1
Lucy C. Laney Willie Eubanks III RB The Citadel D1
Lucy C. Laney Jalen Smith RB/LB/S University of the Cumberlands NAIA
Lucy C. Laney Se’Von Holmes OL/LB Reinhardt University NAIA
Midland Valley Tank Williams DT Newberry College D2
McCormick Jurrickias Freeman RB, DE Point University NAIA
McCormick Jayden Patterson Point University NAIA
McCormick Xavier Middleton WR, CB Point University NAIA
McCormick Reginald Graham CB, WR Point University NAIA
North Augusta Tre Lawson DE Florida State D1
North Augusta Josh Jackson OL Holland Community College Juco
South Aiken Colby Campbell LB Presbyterian College D1
South Aiken Harold Hilton WR North Greenville University D2
South Aiken Nate McLeod C, DE Point University NAIA
Strom Thurmond Tyrece Nick QB Newberry College D2
Strom Thurmond Rashad Bryant WR Newberry College D2
Thomson  Mike Thomas  RB  Holmes Community College  Juco
Thomson  Tavarius Jones  OL  Georgia Military College NJCAA D1
Thomson  Tra Parker  WR  Highland Community College  Juco
Thomson  J.T. Thomas  WR  Garden City Community College  Juco

