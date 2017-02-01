3 North Augusta Council members running for re-election, 1 newcomer vying for a seat

Related Coverage Longtime businessman and retired Colonel running for Mayor of North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Several open seats on the North Augusta City Council are up for grabs.

Three current council members are seeking re-election, while a newcomer is also throwing his name in the hat for a chance to serve the community.

The election is Tuesday, Feb. 6, and all the candidates are urging people to get out and vote.

This election is very important for North Augusta because the next set of council members will be the ones seeing Project Jackson through and preparing the city for all the cyber growth that’s coming to the CSRA.

South Carolina’s Riverfront isn’t the only thing changing this year, there could also be some new leadership in North Augusta.

Current councilman Fletcher Dickert is hoping to serve the city for another four years and accomplish his goal of “Shaping Our Tomorrow.”

“Some of my goals are to continue to make sure, it’s going to be a task with Project Jackson getting approved, it’s going to be a task to manage that,” Dickert told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “I see myself taking a huge role in that.”

Small business owner David McGhee is also up for re-election.

McGhee says he’s committed to growing North Augusta and seeing the projects he’s voted on finished.

“I look forward to breaking ground and getting our new gymnasium expansion project going,” McGhee said. “We also have, like I said, in the next year to year and a half… we should have the new Headquarters and police station going.”

For 24 years, North Augusta native Pat Carpenter has been on council.

Under her leadership, the city has built the municipal building.

Carpenter tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 she’s hopeful to be re-elected and continuing serving her hometown.

“Our public safety building, I think that’s going to be the next big thing we are going to do here in North Augusta. Safety is for all of our citizens and fire protection, so think that’s going to be something to look forward to working on.” Carpenter said.

Newcomer Tony Carr is vying for a chance to serve the city he grew up in.

Carr says he’s a visionary with the qualities needed to make North Augusta prosper.

“I understand how all the infrastructure works,” Carr said. “I have a very solid background on the entire operations of the city.”

All of the candidates are running as Republicans, so the three with the most votes Tuesday will win seats on the council.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, there’s a meet the candidates forum at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

It’s a chance for the community to hear from the people running for election.

Count on WJBF NewsChanenl 6 to update you on this story.