Arrest made in 2014 Augusta hit and run case

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in a hit and run that killed a teen back in April of 2014.

24 year old Jeffery Hardy is facing several charges including Homicide by Vehicle and Hit and Run.

Richmond County investigators say Hardy was driving a car when he hit Devontae Sims (14 years old at the time) and 13 year old ZyKeith Harris as they were crossing Gordon Highway near Dan Bowles Road.

Harris ultimately died from his injuries.

Sims was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.