Columbia County Commissioners Ask for Internal Investigation

Columbia County, GA– Columbia County Chair, Ron Cross, along with other elected officials asks for internal investigation.

The prompt for an outside (third party) agency comes after recent resignations of Emergency Management Director, Pam Tucker and Assistant EMA director, Rusty Welsh. According to a press release sent out by Columbia County this morning, the investigation request has been turned over to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The Internal Affairs Division of the CCSO will be handling the resignation and internal investigation from today’s date and going forward.

The investigation will address the allegations toward County Administrator, Scott Johnson of a “hostile work environment” made by Tucker in her resignation letter. The investigation will also look into allegations made be Welsh in his resignation letter, which was submitted earlier in 2017.

