Columbia County’s SAIL charter school to announce names of students accepted

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, parents who applied for their child to attend a new charter school in Columbia County will find out if they’ve been accepted.

Officials with the School for Arts Infused Learning, also known as SAIL, will choose 500 students in a lottery drawing.

Parents can attend the actual drawing which will be held at 10am at Warren Baptist Church in Grovetown, or they can go to the school’s website on Friday when it’s posted.

SAIL Website

The school will open next school year with kindergarten through sixth grade.