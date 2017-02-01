Columbia County’s SAIL charter school to announce names of students accepted

By Published:
sail-charter-school

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday, parents who applied for their child to attend a new charter school in Columbia County will find out if they’ve been accepted.

Officials with the School for Arts Infused Learning, also known as SAIL, will choose 500 students in a lottery drawing.

Parents can attend the actual drawing which will be held at 10am at Warren Baptist Church in Grovetown, or they can go to the school’s website on Friday when it’s posted.

SAIL Website

The school will open next school year with kindergarten through sixth grade.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s