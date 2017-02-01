Commissioners don’t bite on Administrators tax proposal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders are looking for answers when it comes to approving a new economic development tool

Most commissioners were stumped when the Administrator’s office rolled out a proposal seeking support for creating a community improvement district.

This would create a special tax area to pay for infrastructure improvements as long as a majority of the property owners approve it.

But some commissioners were surprised by the proposal.

“I don’t know what more services we could give the citizens at this time I know that Ted Rhinehart has put it on the agenda he said there was discussion about it I don’t remember having one bit of discussion so we’ll see where it goes,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

The commission finance committee voted against recommending the plan so it will not move forward.