Closure of 15th St. Kroger to exacerbate existing food desert, public health risks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The closure of the 15th St. Kroger could affect the larger community by exacerbating existing health problems.

Hundreds of people in the CSRA live in “food deserts,” areas that lack access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but it’s going to get worse without that Kroger. The medical issues likely to follow are also likely to burden taxpayers.

The latest available data from the Department of Agriculture recognizes hundreds of households in the CSRA that don’t have access to healthful food.

That food desert is about to grow when the only grocery store in downtown Augusta closes at the end of February.

“We were already a food desert,” said Joy Barr, a youth minister who lives in Harrisburg and works to improve the community. “I mean, we were already in a crisis state as far as having access to fresh fruits and vegetables, so this is devastating.”

A big issue is transportation. Many in places like the Harrisburg neighborhood don’t have cars. Soon, their nearest grocery stores will be the Bi-Lo in Daniel Village on Wrightsboro Rd. and the Kroger and Publix past Augusta National, both of which are miles away.

“They have the availability to walk to Kroger, and without that, then they’re going to be limited to the food sources left, which will be convenience stores, Family Dollar,” Barr said.

Lack of access to fresh produce is hazardous. Data shows that counties with high percentages of households in food deserts had rates of adult obesity nine percentage points higher than counties with low percentages of people living in food deserts. Instances of diabetes were also five points higher.

“We won’t see the effects of that…this month or this year, but you will down the road when people live in what we call a food desert,” Barr said. “You just see a much higher incidence of heart disease, diabetes, just general poor health.”

It affects the most vulnerable among us. Low-income preschoolers who live in food deserts are also significantly more likely to be obese.

And data shows that more than 25,000 Richmond County students are on public health insurance.

“It dosen’t just affect the people who live here,” Barr said. “For folks who are on medicaid or disability, whose insurance comes through tax dollars…when they aren’t healthy, it costs everyone who’s paying taxes more and more.”

There are several local charities such as Icebox Ministries and St. Luke’s veggie truck that are working to educate people about healthful eating and bring fresh produce to Harrisburg.