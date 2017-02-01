Digging deeper into internal investigation and personnel files in Columbia County after two employees resign

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – There are new developments in the resignation of Columbia County Emergency Management Operations Director Pam Tucker.

An internal investigation is now underway.

In response to Pam Tucker’s resignation and former Deputy Director Rusty Welsh, who resigned in December, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners through Chairman Ron Cross decided to bring in a third, neutral party to investigate accusations of a “hostile work environment” alleged by Tucker and Welsh.

“She’s been around a long time and I truly hate to see her go. It truly saddens me,” said one Columbia County resident.

That’s the sentiment many Columbia County residents have after EMO Director Pam Tucker turned in her letter of resignation to Chairman Ron Cross on Tuesday.

Tucker states that she has, “endured a hostile work environment by the administrator.”

Tucker goes on to accuse Administrator Scott Johnson of misrepresenting her leadership abilities to commissioners.

We went through Tucker’s personnel file and found nothing but letters of praise and high performance reviews throughout her 18- year career with Columbia County.

The only thing we found that was close to being negative was a document mentioning some issues during the switch over to the new PIO system within the county.

“You always wonder what goes on in leadership. Quite rightly they are keeping mum about it. But, if I were in their position I would be getting out in front of it,” said Columbia County resident Keith Anderson.

The county isn’t talking but their actions are speaking.

Wednesday morning, the county launched an internal investigation to bring in a third and neutral party.

That party is the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our internal investigation will address a hostile work environment, allegations made by Pam Tucker and Rusty Welsh. I have no idea how long this is going to take. It will be conducted by our internal investigation division,” said Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Major Steve Morris.

Back in December, former Deputy EMO Director Rusty Welsh turned in his letter of resignation over intolerable work conditions.

But, it wasn’t with the county.

Welsh blamed the bad work environment on Tucker and listed a number of reasons why he could no longer work with her.

It’s something Morris says the sheriff’s office will be looking into.

“We’ll be conducting interviews, it may lead us to written correspondence, whatever. Once we’re complete, we’ll put a pack together and turn it over to the board of commissioners,” said Morris.

Right now, the county isn’t commenting publicly about Tucker’s resignation and the investigation.

However, the county has been quick to respond to requests for Tucker’s personnel file, emails between Tucker and Johnson, as well as Johnson’s personnel file.

We have looked through them.

So far, we’ve only found high performance scores for both Tucker and Johnson and friendly emails between the two of them.

Right now, we’re finding no documented evidence of hostility besides her resignation letter.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to dig deeper and bring you the latest information as we get it.