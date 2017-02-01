Drivers sentenced in deadly River Watch Parkway wreck

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Both drivers in a deadly Augusta crash are being sentenced.

Wade Jackson and Christopher Whitehead are on five years probation after being charged with vehicular homicide.

It happened back in 2015 on River Watch Parkway.

8-year-old Jay Powell, and 9-year-olds Quamaine Jones and Eric Smalls were killed in the accident.

According to the police report, Jackson was turning left from River Watch onto Stevens Creek Road when his car was hit by Whitehead’s truck.

The report says the light was red in both directions.