Drivers sentenced in deadly River Watch Parkway wreck

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:
Courtroom and Gavel Image

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Both drivers in a deadly Augusta crash are being sentenced.

Wade Jackson and Christopher Whitehead are on five years probation after being charged with vehicular homicide.

It happened back in 2015 on River Watch Parkway.

8-year-old Jay Powell, and 9-year-olds Quamaine Jones and Eric Smalls were killed in the accident.

According to the police report, Jackson was turning left from River Watch onto Stevens Creek Road when his car was hit by Whitehead’s truck.

The report says the light was red in both directions.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s