Parents point to disconnect between leadership, schools in latest RCBOE complaints

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some Richmond County parents want better communication between the Board of Education and schools.

Complaints keep piling up for Richmond County School System.

“He’s been through hell and back with this system,” said Jessica Wells, a Richmond County parent.

Wells told NewsChannel 6 her 9-year-old son attends Goshen Elementary School and he has autism. She claims her son was assaulted by a staff member at his school and dealing with the district was tough.

“We went through all the channels that the school board requested we go through. We had a very hard time with communication when the investigation was going and getting them to actually talk to us and get our documentation and our proof. It was really hard for him. He never wanted to go to school then,” she said explaining that her son was scared because he trusted the staff member.

Additionally, Wells said the special education office does work with her somewhat, though she wishes it could provide more services to parents. She added that teachers at Goshen are helpful.

That’s not the case for Angel Tennyson. She filed two grievances on behalf of her 8-year-old autistic son who attended Sue Reynolds Elementary School.

“The teacher called me everyday since August of 2016 to come get my son because she could not handle him,” she told us saying she nearly lost her job.

Tennyson has complaints against RCBOE to both the district and Georgia Department of Education. She claims the Special Education Department switched her son from Sue Reynolds Elementary to Garrett Elementary, but now he’s not enrolled because the principal there didn’t know what she was talking about.

“She stated that the board did not have a formal meeting with them telling them [Garrett Elementary] that my son was coming and the teacher does not know anything about my son. She doesn’t know his needs. She doesn’t know his wants. She doesn’t know anything or have records of his IEP,” Tennyson said adding her son could not go back to Sue Reynolds because he’s not enrolled.

The disconnect parents say they have between the district office and their child’s school is one of the many issues that they have complained about. This comes one week after several fights and two weapons found in Richmond County. The superintendent still has not made herself available to NewsChannel 6, but the spokesman made himself available.

Kaden Jacobs said the Special Education Director has been working to bridge any gaps.

“Ms. Newsome and her staff are excellent. They do a great job. The state is very pleased with the work that they do. Ms. Newsome is out in the schools quite a bit talking to the teachers to make sure we’re doing the right things.”

Wells also said getting time to speak at a board meeting takes more work than it does in Columbia County, but the spokesman said that’s board policy.

“You have to send an email request to the secretary of Dr. Pringle and if they grant you that interview, you have to send a detailed outline of what you will be speaking about to them 7 to 10 business days prior to the school board meeting,” she said.