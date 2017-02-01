Richmond County Board of Education puts millions into school renovations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Board of Education leaders toured several schools to check out millions of dollars in renovations.

The improvements are sure to help staff and students.

Richmond County Board of Education members stood in the new entry way of CT Walker Traditional Magnet School before the group toured the building to check out several renovations. Principal Aletha Snowberger said she’s proudest of the media center.

“The space is more collaborative so our tables can be moved together. Our media specialist is doing a great job of teaching,” she said after hosting board members and administrators.

The $700,000 project also bought CT Walker parents a new gift.

“Our new sign gives the parents another form of communication about events that are going on here at the school,” she explained. “The cafeteria renovations have helped the students have a better lunch room environment and the renovations in the arts room are helping the fine arts program because the theater can be darker and we can have more lighting effects for our shows.”

Board members met school principals at Davidson Fine Arts where $2 million worth of renovations bring students new seats, new carpet and better sound quality in the place where productions are hosted. The popular senior class area has new drainage near the school’s amphitheater. And Academy of Richmond County can play ball with new softball and baseball fields to match other improvements totaling $7 million. But at CT Walker, Snowberger hopes the changes improve student learning.

She added, “Our young adult café has really increased our middle school attention to reading at a time where they tend to fall off so we’re really trying to really increase literacy in our middle grades.”

The committee that oversaw the renovation voted unanimously for the improvements.