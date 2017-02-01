Seeking answers to whose responsible for cleaning up illegal signs

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Sign, sign, everywhere an illegal sign, despite one commissioner’s effort to get rid of them.

“I pick them up every other weekend I picked up 65 last Sunday, and they’re already back, we have to do a better job,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

So whose job is it to get the illegal signs?

Code enforcement does it, which is a part of the Planning and Development department.

“We collect them when we see them we have some people who go around and we go out and collect them,” says Planning & Development Director Melanie Wilson.

So if the department is picking them up why does Augusta still look like this?

“We’re basically we’ve got a lot of things going on regards to the department and we’re in the process of going around and picking up the signs,” said Wilson.

And the department has picked up a lot of signs they contact the owners to tell them it’s illegal but they also say they can get the signs back.

“Right now we confiscate the signs we take them to a kind of storage area we tell them that the signs are there in some case they will come and pick them up,” said Wilson.

But what those who put up the illegal signs don’t get is a ticket for the violation.

“To my knowledge I have not seen anything on the books that would allow us to fine people who are putting the signs up basically let them know it’s not appropriate,” said Wilson.

Commissioners voted to come back in 30 days with a plan to get Augusta cleaned up not only of the signs but all the litter too

But that litter could be worse city engineers say thanks to crews paid by the storm water fee 234 tons of litter were picked up last year.