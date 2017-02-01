Soldiers return home for welcome home ceremony at Fort Gordon

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- Soldiers returned home to their families during a welcome ceremony at Fort Gordon.

The soldiers were apart of the 518th Tactical installation network that provides support to telecommunication facilities for coalition forces throughout the Middle East for the last 9 months.

James holder is a soldier in that unit and was overcome with emotion after seeing his son for the very first time.

“It’s all worth it because me being gone, me making that sacrifice gives other families that comfort blanket to sit at home and be with their children at night. It’s a big sacrifice but it’s well worth it in the end to feel that pride that I feel right now holding my son for the first time.” Holder said.

The ceremony concluded with prayer and remarks from unit Commander Charles Daly.