Fort Gordon, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday morning a special “Welcome Home” ceremony will be held at Fort Gordon for the return of about 100 soldiers of the 518th TIN (Tactical Installation Networking) Company.

The 518th TIN provided communication support to telecommunication facilities for coalition forces throughout the Middle East for the last 9 months.

The ceremony will be held at 7:30 a.m. in Gym #5 on Chamberlain Ave. and 26th Street.