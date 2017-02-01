Super Connection: Local woman’s special tie to Sunday’s Big Game

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – I am a lifelong Falcons fan. No bandwagon here.

For those who don’t know, I am one of a rare breed: native Atlantan. It is home. Some of my earliest sports memories are watching Steve Bartkowski, William Andrews and Billly “White Shoes” Johnson. Then it was Andre Rison and Deion Sanders, Jamal Anderson, the-quarterback-who-shall-not-be-named and now Matt, Julio and Devonta. Below are some pictures of me Falconing over the years:

Falconing Through The Years View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Coldest Falcons tailgate ever - November 22, 2015 vs. Colts. Celebrating a win over Tampa Bay in 2014 Dressed as Coach Dan Quinn for Halloween 2016. Behind enemy lines for a season-opening win in 2012. Reacting to a game-winning FG by Matt Bryant in OT vs. the hated Saints in 2014. Prior to a very satisfying win over the team from Charlotte on Christmas Eve 2016. Me with the famous "Bird Lady" Broncos fans not happy with us during a Falcons win.

I got my fandom from my Dad. He worked Sundays when I was a kid but was usually off by kickoff. So we would watch the games on TV. Unfortunately back in those days we weren’t the only ones NOT going to the games, and due to NFL rules the Falcons home games were usually blacked out in the Atlanta area. So we would unhook the cable, get on the roof of the house and point the antenna toward Greenville, South Carolina so we could get a grainy picture of our beloved Falcons.

My point is, I’ve been waiting for this week for my entire life. There have been many low points. In fact there have been many more disappointments than celebrations. That’s why this means so much to me. To us. This video released by the Falcons on Tuesday will give you some idea:

51 years. Time for the wait to end. Atlanta is ready.@Ludacris narrates 'A City Waits'. #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/1naglj5n7w — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 1, 2017

It gave me chills. When you’ve been through what we’ve been through you learn to appreciate it more. We’ve earned this as a fan base.

My love of the Falcons has been well known around the office for years. My desk may have been the first sign.

As a result, as soon as the Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl, management approached me about doing a Special Report on the subject. They gave me carte blanche to pursue any angle that came to mind. My brain was overloaded with the possibilities so I opened it up to my friends on my John Hart WJBF Facebook page. I received so many wonderful suggestions. Many of you have stories similar to my own, of frustration now turned to triumph. But one story stood out among the others, and it took this assignment in a direction that I did not see coming.

I hope you’ll join me Thursday, February 2nd on NewsChannel 6 at 6 as I tell the story of Shanette Booker and her unique connection to this year’s Falcons (and why she’s wearing the wrong hat in the picture below).