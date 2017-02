AUGUSTA, GA.– Augusta University’s music department and Opera at Augusta University are pleased to present Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot February 10 -12.

Directed by Steve Walpert and choreographed by Mickey Lubeck, the musical features professional actors Sarah Best as Guinevere and Rick Kramer as King Arthur.

Showtimes are 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 3:00pm on Sunday. Reserved seating is $15.

Call the box office for tickets at 706.667.4100 or click here to buy online.