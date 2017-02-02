Jefferson and Burke County schools swept after online threat

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County School District and law enforcement took several steps to keep students safe after a threat was found posted in a bathroom.

The superintendent tells us the sheriff’s office conducted a sweep and even brought K-9s in to help sniff for bombs.

If you drive by Burke County High School right now, you may see some patrol cars and sheriff’s deputies.

Burke County School Superintendent Rudy Falana says word of the Jefferson County threat quickly spread on social media.

He says he knows sometimes things can “spill over” from neighboring counties.

As a precaution, he requested the Burke County Sherrif’s Office conduct a search of the high school.

Deputies are inspecting classrooms, lockers and parking lots.

According to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, there is no reason for any concern at this time.