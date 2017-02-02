Public meeting being held to discuss Lewiston Road project in Columbia County

Columbia County, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday night those living in Columbia County have a chance to voice their opinion on the new Lewiston Road project.

The overall project focuses on Lewiston Road from I-20 all the way to Columbia Road.

The plan calls to widen the existing two lane road to four lanes and add new pedestrian and bike paths.

Many who live in the area say while change can be good, they have safety and traffic concerns.

“It’s definitely a high concern area, traffic backing up onto I-20 is a safety concern both for our local residents as well as regionally. Anybody coming along the interstate highway system is not expecting to see those types of things,” Columbia County Engineering Director, Steve Cassell.

The proposed project is being funded through the 2010 Transportation Investment Act.

Thursday’s public meeting is from 6pm – 8pm.

It’ll be held at New Life Church’s Gateway Campus at 215 Lewiston Road in Grovetown.