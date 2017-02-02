RCTCM students participate in National Job Shadow Day

img_6097

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Thursday February 2nd is not only Groundhog Day, it is also National Job Shadow Day.

Students from Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School interested in the field of journalism and communication technology,  participated by shadowing reporters and producers Thursday at the studios of WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Sky Walters, a freshman at RCTE, is interested in how the technology inside a television stations works to put on live news everyday,  “The technological aspect interests me,” said Walters, “with how much the station puts into a story every day.”

Walters also finds interest in the journalistic aspect of learning new things and discovering what’s happening within his community.

