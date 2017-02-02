SOA and Black Violin in concert Friday, Feb. 10th at the Bell Auditorium

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Black Violin is a violin/viola duo of classically-trained musicians who fuse hip hop, jazz, funk, and classical music.

Wil Baptiste & Kev Marcus say connecting with their diverse fans is an opportunity to break down the barriers that separate us, empower individuality, and encourage progress.

You can catch Black Violin with Symphony Orchestra Augusta Feb. 9th & 10th.

There will be two educational concerts that are free of charge, but do require prior registration, and a community concert Friday at 7:30pm at the Bell Auditorium.

Ticket prices are $10-$20. Click here to purchase.

For more information call 706.826.4705 or visit soaugusta.org

Click here to watch Black Violin.