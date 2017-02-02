The Virtuous Woman presents women’s seminar Feb. 11 in Grovetown

By Published: Updated:
produced-exhale-seminar

GROVETOWN, Ga.–  The Virtuous Woman is bringing a women’s conference, The Exhale Seminar, to the CSRA on Saturday, February 11th at 3:00pm.  The event will be held at 304 UN Court in Grovetown.

prooduced-virtuous-woman

Speakers include The Virtuous Woman CEO and founder, Charmeka Robinson,  Denise Couba, Alison Spradlin, and Priscilla Gary.

Women attending the event can look forward to door prizes, food, spa treatments, makeovers and more.

For more information, call 706.814.4993 or email thevirtuouswomansclub@gmail.com

Tickets are $15 on EVENTBRITE.

