Two Arrested in Connection to Aiken High School’s Shooting

Investigators have charged and arrested two individuals connected to the shooting incident that happened at South Aiken High School on Friday, January 27, 2017, following a high school basketball game.

Eighteen year old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Police Chief Barranco stressed that this investigation is still very active and is ongoing. Aiken County’s Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this crime to come forward.

A reward for up to $10,000 is available to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting at South Aiken High School, S.C.