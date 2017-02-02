Two Arrested in Connection to Aiken High School’s Shooting

aiken-high-shooting

south-aiken-shooting

Investigators have charged and arrested two individuals connected to the  shooting incident that happened at South Aiken High School on Friday, January 27, 2017, following a high school basketball game.

Eighteen year old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken, SC, for Carrying of a Pistol on School Property and two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

Police Chief Barranco stressed that this investigation is still very active and is ongoing. Aiken County’s Public Safety is asking anyone with information about this crime to come forward.

A reward for up to $10,000 is available to anyone with  information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the shooting at South Aiken High School, S.C.

