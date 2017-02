AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday.

The shooting happened at 10:50 p.m., in the 200 block of Reid Drive. That’s near Citizen’s Park, in Aiken.

Two people were taken to the hospital after officers arrived on the scene. We do not know the extent of their injuries.

No suspect information is currently available.