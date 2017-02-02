Will Groundhogs See Their Shadows?

groundhog

***Updated February 2, 2017 @ 8:00 a.m.***

Breaking News:

Georgia groundhog Beauregard Lee predicts an early spring.

He emerged from his burrow this morning and did not see his shadow.

His northern counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil disagrees.

The Pennslyvania groundhog saw his shadow.

According to tradition, that means six more weeks of winter.

 

Lilburn, Georgia

Will we see an early spring?

Folks in the South are keeping a close eye on General Beauregard Lee to find out.

Lee, a groundhog who resides in Lilburn, Georgia is set to emerge from his home this morning.

According to tradition, if the groundhog sees its shadow, winter will last another six weeks.

If not, spring will arrive early.

Last year, the General predicted an early spring for the Southeast.

The big reveal will take place today at the Yellow River Game Ranch in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

This morning, another groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil will deliver his forecast for the Northeast.

 

