WJBF Scholar Athlete: Grovetown’s Elizabeth Metress

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Elizabeth Metress grew up around the game of basketball. Her father, Dip Metress, is in his 21st season a college head coach and 13th at Augusta University.

Now a senior at Grovetown High School, Metress has blossomed on and off the court. She sports a 3.95 overall GPA, while playing basketball, softball and tennis. Metress said her motivation comes from her parents.

“They’re always pushing me to do better and not settle,” Metress said. “They’re really special to me and I’m glad I can make them proud.”

Metress plans to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a basketball coach.

“Seeing him be successful and be the person he is and having mom support him and both of them support me, it’s really special,” Metress said.

Heather Metress, Elizabeth’s mother, said she’s proud of the woman her daughter is becoming.

“I think I’m just proud that she’s a leader whether it’s in the classroom, on the court, or on the field,” Heather Metress said. “She’s just always leading the team and she wants to be that leader all the time.”

Metress will attend the University of Georgia where she will major in math and minor in education. She also plans on being a manager for the women’s basketball team.