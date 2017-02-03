Aiken’s aging infrastructure assessment complete, critical areas identified

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken city leaders updated the community on the aging infrastructure repairs, they hope to start tackling soon.

More than 800 miles of utility lines run through the city.

Through computer imaging engineers were able to closely examine the conditions of those lines and identify the areas that are in critical need of repairs.

“This is so important because now we can set priorities,” Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said. “We know that this is going to be a big undertaking. It’s going to have a big price tag to it, but the well-being of our citizens and the quality of life of our citizens depend on it.”

The total cost of the project and the critical areas will be present to city council next week.

Osbon says the repairs will be funded without raising taxes or implementing a new fee.

