THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — The ARC boys and girls basketball teams notched region wins over Thomson on Friday night.

The Lady Musketeers (12-11, 6-4) won 54-36. Senior guard Jasmine Robinson scored a game-high 28 points to surpass 2,000 on her career.

The ARC boys (21-4, 9-1) defeated Thomson 51-45.

Check out the video for highlights from both games and to hear from Robinson and ARC girls basketball coach Peaches Stephens.