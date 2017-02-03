Arrest made in Breakers gas station shooting in Aiken

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:
demarkus-jaquan-harris

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man is behind bars in connection with a January shooting.

Demarkus Jaquan Harris has been charged with four Counts of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

This stems from a shooting incident that happened Tuesday, January 31st.

Aiken Public Safety officers were called to the 800 block of University Parkway near Breakers gas station for reports of shots being fired.

Both the suspect and victims fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

Harris was arrested after witness interviews and evidence examination.

