Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School rebuilds baseball wall after Hurricane Matthew

BAMBERG, S.C. (WJBF)–

Hurricane Matthew destroyed a large piece of Bamberg’s history last fall.

The wall at Bamberg-Erhardt High School’s baseball field crumbled during the storm. That wall was home to all of the school’s state championship signs.

“After the hurricane the next day, I was riding with my husband, and the fence was beginning to crumble on the ground, and tears just came to my eyes. He said, “It’s just a fence, why are you crying?” “I said but it means so much to so many people,” Superintendent Phyllis Schwarting said.

Superindent Schwarting and Coach David Horton said this is more than just a baseball wall— it is a significant part of Bamberg’s history… and future.

Coach Horton’s wife hand painted the baseballs on the outfield wall after each state championship win– a total of sixteen painted balls that crumbled after Hurricane Matthew.

“it was sad because we put a lot of work into that wall. Painting those balls on that wall was a lot of hard work, many hours putting those balls on that wall. It was depressing,” coach Horton said.

He said during his time at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, about 700 players played on that field. Two-hundred fifty of them were state champions. Coach Horton said that wall represents them.

Superintendent Schwarting said they applied for a hurricane relief grant from the Carolina Panthers, not thinking much about it. When the school was awarded $5000, the ex-coach and superintendent knew immediately what the money would go towards.

“Five thousand dollars may not mean very much to some school districts, but it means a considerable amount to Bamberg school district one. To know a team like the panthers, or any professional sports team is willing to give back to the communities near and around them… it’s just a very special feeling,” Schwarting said.

Now, the wall is being rebuilt to withstand severe weather. Schwarting said signs to honor the state championship teams will replace those hand-painted baseballs, and she hopes they’ll be there forever.

Construction started this week on the new wall., and it should be finished by the beginning of baseball season, which is at the end of this month.

The superintendent says there’s still a lot of money they need to rebuild the wall. If you would like to donate, please go to their website: bamberg1.com.