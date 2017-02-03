Former Midland Valley resource officer charged with sexual battery

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A North Augusta man has been arrested and charged in connection with incidents that happened with a student while he was a school resource officer.

56-year-old Donald Eugene Henry Jr. is charged with Sexual Battery with a Student 16 or 17 years old, no aggravated force or coercion. The felony charge could put Henry behind bars for up to 5 years.

Henry is accused of having sexual relations with a student while he was a school resource officer at Midland Valley High School.

The case is being investigated by SLED.