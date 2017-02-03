Get the info on the Ladies Lifestyle Show happening Feb. 18

Tamalyn and Melanie stop by the set to tell us about the Ladies Lifestyle Show happening at the Aiken Convocation Center Feb. 18.

Aiken, SC – January 17, 2017 – It’s back ladies, the second annual Ladies Lifestyle Show presented by your Caring for Carolinas Partners, including, Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Women Enlightened for Better Health, WJFB News Channel 6, and Bath Fitter, as well as All-Star Tents & Events. Time to celebrate wellness, wardrobe, and everything women on Saturday, February 18 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Visit http://www.uscatix.com for more information. This event is FREE and Open to the Public.

Come re-energize and re-focus with a makeover, fashion show by TJ Maxx, self- defense lessons from Divas in Defense, nutritional tips, free health screenings for a healthy heart, and so more much more! This February we’re making it all about the ladies!

The show will feature local vendors showcasing items and services all about women; their families, creativity, style, health, body and soul. Refresh your image with ideas in accessories, hair, skincare and more. Learn about healthy nutritional habits like clean eating and whole foods, and fitness trends to keep you looking and feeling great. Come explore exciting new and cost-efficient ways to brighten up your home for spring.

Alongside all the vendor booths, attends will get to experience a self-defense lesson from well-known Divas In Defense, helping women with the necessary tools to defend themselves in various situations. Then we’ll finish off the event with this season top trends in the TJ Maxx Fashion show.

Whether you’re searching for a new look, a new project or a new you, The Ladies Lifestyle Show has it all! Visit with exhibitors for fashion, pampering, health, travel, and of course – shopping! Ladies Lifestyle Show is focused on supporting the local economy by shopping local and encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship in the women of our community. Follow us on Facebook at Ladies Lifestyle Show as details as we confirm all the details!

Vendor booths are still available for this event. Email shea_maple@comcastspectacor.com, or call 803-641-3716.