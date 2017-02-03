Local parent says she’s seeking justice after her son was injured at school

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF)- A local parent says she’s upset after her son was injured at school, and she’s taking it to court.

One day at the end of 2016, Shelia Hernandez noticed that her son, then a ninth grader at Burke County High School, wasn’t acting like himself.

“He was acting strange and his eyes were real glossy and dilated,” she said.

Upon taking him to the doctor’s office, she said she learned he had a concussion, which had been inflicted when another student slammed him to the ground at school.

“This is not the first time this has happened to my son,” Hernandez said. “And it wasn’t reported. And I didn’t get a phone call from the school.”

She says that’s what really frustrates her. She says she believes they didn’t call her out of negligence.

NewsChannel 6 did reach out to the Burke County Schools superintendent. He says it was just horseplay.

Hernandez took matters into her own hands.

“I called the police department, and I showed them the video that someone had put on Facebook,” she said. “And he filed a report.”

Now, that student is charged with battery. They are waiting to go to court, but in the meantime, Hernandez says her son is still not fully recovered.

“I wouldn’t say 100 percent. He has a lot of migraines,” she said.

Her son has since transferred to Hephzibah High School.