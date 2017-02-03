Pair of local soccer standouts headed to USC Aiken together

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — One day after Augusta Prep senior Carina Layug signed a soccer scholarship with USC Aiken, Lakeside’s Kennedy Smith made it official she’d be joining her friend as a Pacer this fall.

“[Carina] was on my club team and we’ve known each other for a pretty long time,” Smith said at Friday’s signing. “We started the recruitment process together and we kind of just stuck together through all of it.”

The two will actually be roommates this upcoming school year at USC Aiken. The school they each saw as the best fit for their future.

“The coaches are really nice and the team is like a family and they were all really welcoming,” Smith said.

 

