AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Listen up Aiken school leaders want you to roll up your sleeves and land a helping hand.

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 has been selected as a day devoted to doing 600 hours of community service at all 42 schools in the district.

Volunteers can do anything from refurbishing flower gardens, trimming bushes, painting, or sorting books.

To sign-up please visit acpsd.net for more information.