Tucker expected to officially submit resignation Tuesday

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County Emergency Management Director, Pam Tucker is expected to officially submit her resignation this upcoming Tuesday at the commission meeting.

Despite signing a new contract in December, Tucker submitted her resignation earlier this week stating a “hostile work environment” created by County Administrator, Scott Johnson.

The statements in the letter have prompted the Board of Commissioners to ask for an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

If the investigation isn’t complete, county leaders will not be able to speak on the concerns voiced by citizens in the public meeting on Tuesday.

NewsChannel 6 will have a crew there on Tuesday for complete coverage.