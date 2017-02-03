Vice Chairman Andrews Siders announces intent to run for County Chairman

Andrew Siders

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The race for Chairman of the Aiken County Council is heating up now that several people are vying for the seat.

On Friday, Vice Chairman Andrew Siders made a formal announcement.

Siders tells NewsChannel 6 his campaign slogan is “Forward Aiken County” because he wants to ensure anything the council thinks, says, and does is to better Aiken.

If current Chairman Ronnie Young’s seat does become vacant, Siders would serve as interim Chairman until the election.

“Well first of all we have to make sure that the little towns and communities aren’t left behind,” Siders said. “That the economic development, not just for Aiken and North Augusta, but for these little towns that are all around. There’s a lot of great people in these towns that need things, they need shopping centers, they need stores.”

