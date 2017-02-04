Augusta splits doubleheader with UNC Pembroke on Military Appreciation Day

Courtesy: Augusta Athletics

Men’s Recap

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta University men’s basketball team hosted the annual Military Appreciation Day game on Saturday afternoon and dropped a 77-72 game against the UNC Pembroke Braves in a Peach Belt Conference East Division matchup.

Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Gordon filled the stands for the annual event to honor our armed forces. New cadets were officially inducted into the military with a special swearing-in ceremony as the Jaguars took on the Braves.

Augusta’s Keshun Sherrill scored 18 points and Tamyrik Fields 15. Deane Williams and Tyvez Monroe each scored 12 in the loss. AU (16-6, 9-5 PBC) shot 49 percent from field-goal range (24-of-49) and held the Braves (16-7, 9-5 PBC) to 43.6 shooting (24-of-55).

UNCP was led by Akia Pruitt and Nigel Grant who each put up 16 points. Each team only made two three pointers on the day, but the Braves outscored the Jags 38-24 in the paint.

UNC Pembroke produced the first points of the game at the beginning of the contest, but the Jags jumped back to steal the lead and momentum. AU was on top 21-15 with 7:52 on the scoreboard in the opening half.

A pair of free throws from the Braves switched the score again and the game stayed tight down to the last second. AU led 36-35 at halftime with Monroe scoring 10 in the opening 20 minutes to guide the team.

The lead switched to UNCP with 13:40 on the clock when Watts banked in a bucket for a 46-45 score. The game remained tied at 54-all with just under 10 minutes, until Sherrill sunk a trey at the top of the arc. Another deep one from Sherrill made it 64-57 with 6:53, but Pembroke’s persistence had them back in a one-point battle with 4:30 to go.

The game was a one possession contest down to a minute, but the Braves fought off Augusta for the win.

Men’s and women’s basketball hosts the cancer awareness games on Wednesday, Feb. 8 against the Francis Marion Patriots. The women tipoff at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow at 7:30 p.m. in Christenberry Fieldhouse. The games serve to raise and awareness and support for the Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University. All proceeds and donations go directly to the GA Cancer Center.

Women’s Recap

The Augusta University women’s basketball team hosted the annual Military Appreciation Day game on Saturday afternoon and won 67-64 against the UNC Pembroke Braves in a Peach Belt Conference contest.

Augusta (11-9, 6-8 PBC) avenged a Jan. 2 68-62 loss at UNCP (14-7, 9-5 PBC) from earlier in the season. UNCP entered the game second in the PBC East Division and AU fifth.

Augusta was led by senior Kayla Lovett‘s 15 points and senior Breonna O’Conner‘s 14 points. Juniors Joshlyn Belcher and Abrea Harris added to the offense, with Belcher scoring 13 and Harris 10.

The Jags recorded a 36.2 field-goal percentage to UNCP’s 40.6 percent, but the Jags outrebounded the Braves 44-35 and went 21-for-24 (87.5 percent) to UNCP’s 5-for-9 (55.6 percent) at the charity stripe.

UNCP was led by Brianna Baham’s 28 points. Jasmine Huntley added 13 points in the loss.

AU trailed for the first period, but Lovett knotted the game at 17-all with a spin-move layup at the start of the second. UNCP regained a slight lead until the 3:13 left in the first half when Lovett’s layup put Augusta back up 23-22.

Belcher buried her second three pointer under a minute until the half and sophomore Mallory Myers beat the buzzer with a jumper as AU took the half 30-24. Each team went 9-for-30 (30 percent) from the floor in the opening half.

Up six to start the second half, the Jaguars led the entire way, but UNCP made it 52-51 when Baham got her 20thpoint. Harris hit a Jaguar jumper from the side of the court for a 54-51 lead, but a trey from Avery Locklear tied the game 54-all with under four minutes to play.

Eventually the game was even at 58-58 with 2:06 on the clock. Harris’ made basket gave AU a one-basket lead and the Jags held on for a 67-64 lead.

