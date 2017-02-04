Boil Water Advisory lifted for parts of Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – A Boil Water Advisory has been lifted in Aiken County.

Customers who live in the Bath Water District area of Aiken County, which were under a Boil Water Advisory issued on February 3, no longer need to boil their water before cooking or drinking.

According to a release, following an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by Breezy Hill Laboratories.

The results of the sampling indicate that the water is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.



If you should have any questions concerning this repeal of the Boil Water Advisory, you can contact Bath Water and Sewer District at (803) 593-3221.