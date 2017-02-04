Man arrested after armed robbery at Family Dollar in Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – A man is behind bars after an armed robbery in Aiken.

Aiken Public Safety received a call, Friday, about a robbery in progress at the Family Dollar on Richland Avenue in Aiken.

Deputies and officers with AIken Public Safety and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, they say the suspect ran out of the back door.

Deputies and officers chased the suspect and found him hiding in an area just behind the store.

Officers say they recovered a weapon and mask used by the suspect.

The suspect, who has not given his name to authorities, is being held at the Aiken County Detention Center until a positive ID can be made.

The suspect faces Armed Robbery and Kidnapping Charges.

More charges are possible and NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated.