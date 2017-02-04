Six people indicted, including three from Augusta, on gun charges spanning three states

ATLANTA, Ga. – Six people, including three from Augusta, have been indicted for burglarizing gun stores in three states and trafficking firearms.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, North District of Columbia, Devonnaire Coffey, Darryle Butler and Bilal Maxey, from Augusta, along with Natasha Turner, Asia Keith and Prather Abrams have been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to steal 129 firearms from gun stores in Georgia, North and South Carolina.

Coffey, Butler, Turner, and Keith were additionally charged with Theft of Firearms and Possession of Stolen Firearms.

Butler faces charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

According to the indictment, Coffey, Butler, Maxey, Keith, and Turner attempted to burglarize three additional gun stores in Georgia and South Carolina.

Prather Abrams allegedly participated in one of the burglaries in Georgia.

Coffey and Butler sold the stolen firearms shortly after stealing them.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Henry County, Georgia Police Department, Rocky Mount, North Carolina Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg, North Carolina Police Department, Holly Springs, Georgia Police Department, and Rock Hill, South Carolina Police Department along with ATF Regional Anti-Gang Enforcement (RAGE) Unit.

RAGE is a joint gang/violent crime task force with members from ATF, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.