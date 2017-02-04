South Carolina man arrested after shooting in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A New Ellenton, South Carolina man is in jail after a shooting in downtown Augusta early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2:00 a.m. on the 700 block of Broad Street.

Investigators say 21-year-old Ashton Randolph approached 32-year-old James Wright III and asked if he would sell him marijuana.

Deputies say Wright told Randolph he didn’t have any drugs.

That’s when they say Randolph shot Wright two times and then tried to run away.

Randolph was arrested by deputies who were already downtown.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Randolph is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.