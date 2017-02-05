Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at Sweet 16 party

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.- Columbia County investigators are searching for three people responsible for a shooting at a Sweet 16 party.

Around midnight, deputies were dispatched to the area of Great Glen and Keesaw Dr. in reference to shots fired.

Deputies located the crime scene at 416 Keesaw Glen in Grovetown which was rented for the night for a Sweet 16 party.

During the party, investigators say an argument broke out in the yard between unknown people.

Witnesses say three males pulled guns and began shooting.

The victim, 19- year old Hector Bossio from Augusta, was shot in the leg at the High Meadows clubhouse.

Bossio had an arterial bleed on his right leg and deputies began rendering first aid and applied tourniquets.

The suspects have not been identified.

Investigators say everyone who attended the party was from South Augusta.

Investigators say the shooting could possibly be gang related.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated with any new developments.