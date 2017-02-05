Georgia beats Tennessee for first time since 2010

Courtesy: UGA Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – The Georgia Lady Bulldogs (12-11, 4-6) edged the No. 25 Tennessee Lady Vols in a thrilling double overtime victory, 81-78, Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum.

With a minute and a half remaining in the second overtime, Georgia took a three-point lead at 78-75 when Caliya Robinson pump faked and maneuvered around her opponent for an easy bucket.

On the next Lady Bulldogs’ possession, Robinson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to give Georgia a five-point lead. The Lady Vols’ Diamond DeShields responded with a three to pull within two points, however that was the closest Tennessee (15-8, 6-4) got as Georgia secured the win.

“Haley Clark talked about being relentless and persevering,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “When things get tough, you need to push through. We saw that today. Tennessee had great players and a good game plan, but this proves that when we’re locked in and play hard we can come through and win.”

Robinson spearheaded the Georgia offense with 28 points, her seventh 20-point game of the season and second in a row. Junior forward Mackenzie Engram notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Also contributing in scoring were Pachis Roberts and Shanea Armbrister with 17 points and 11 points, respectively.

Georgia led for the entirety of the first half and headed to the locker room in front, 27-24.The Lady Bulldogs held the Lady Vols to 23 percent shooting and eight points in the first quarter, which marked their third-lowest scoring quarter of the season.

The Lady Vols led as much as six points, 56-50, at the 2:52 mark of the fourth quarter, however Robinson responded to pull Georgia within four. In the following possession, Tennessee stretched the lead to six again but redshirt senior guard Pachis Roberts hit a 3-pointer to cut the margin to three. Robinson grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to make it a one-point game with 13.2 seconds remaining. After a Vols free throw, junior guard Haley Clark took the ball the length of the court and scored to send the game to overtime.

In the first overtime, Georgia led by as many as five points, 68-63, after senior guard Armbrister hit a 3-pointer. The Lady Vols responded with a three-pointer of their own and a DeShields layup with 22 seconds remaining notched it at 68-all. Neither team could score in their last possessions, which sent it to the last overtime period where Georgia outlasted Tennessee.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by DeShields with 34 points. The redshirt junior guard ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in points per game with 17.6.

The Lady Bulldogs remain at home for their next game Thursday against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC+ Network.