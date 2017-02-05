Law enforcement beefing up to catch impaired drivers during and after the big game.

GEORGIA-CAROLINA- If you plan to watch the big game away from home, Sunday, be sure to drive safely.

Georgia law enforcement is urging everyone to be careful on the road after the big game.

While they are always checking, state troopers and other officers plan to step up patrols to catch drunk and drug-impaired drivers.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says wrecks are significantly higher during the biggest football game of the year.

If you need a ride home, you are urged to call a friend or use a ride-sharing service.